France admits possibility of Ukraine joining NATO only after conflict with Russia — MFA

PARIS, October 24. /TASS/. France has no objection to Ukraine's invitation to join NATO; however, discussions about the country’s membership in the alliance cannot take place until the conflict with Russia concludes, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry Benjamin Haddad said on the LCI TV channel.

"France supports Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and allows for the possibility of its invitation," he stated.

In response to a comment noting that an invitation does not equate to accession, Haddad emphasized that "accession could occur after the conflict ends." "Otherwise, we would be drawn into conflict," the minister-delegate added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the West and Kiev to abandon the idea of Ukraine joining NATO.