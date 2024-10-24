BRICS not closed, open to all who share its values — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. BRICS is not a closed format, the association is open to all who share its values, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on the results of the BRICS Summit.

"We have confirmed that BRICS is not a closed format in itself, it is open to everyone who shares BRICS values. And its members are ready to work on finding joint solutions without dictates from outside or attempts to impose only some narrow approaches on anyone," the Russian leader said. "BRICS cannot but respond to the growing demand in the world for such cooperation," he emphasized.

"We paid special attention to the problem of the possible expansion of BRICS through the creation of a new category of partner states," Putin added.