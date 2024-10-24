Ukraine should not lecture Belarus on whom to cooperate with — Lukashenko

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Kiev should not lecture Minsk on whom to cooperate with, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We cooperate with eastern Ukraine, with all regions. The Ukrainian leadership and the military reproach us a lot for this, for having our organizations cooperate with what they call occupied regions, saying that they will be hit by sanctions. Well, are hit by sanctions already, it cannot get any worse," Lukashenko said in an interview with Izvestiya on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan. "As for what we give to Donbass and Crimea - they pay us for that, so why shouldn’t we cooperate? I don’t think it is exactly right for Ukraine to lecture us on whom to cooperate with."

He noted that Ukraine was the first to introduce sanctions against Belarus, even before the EU and the United States did.

"What demands could they possible have for us?" Lukashenko said.