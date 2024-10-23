Putin calculates all options of possible Ukraine conflict’s escalation, says Lukashenko

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin calculates all options regarding the possible escalation scenarios of the conflict in Ukraine, including the involvement of allied countries and NATO troops, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with BBC journalist Steven Rosenberg on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan on Wednesday.

According to Lukashenko, the appearance of armed forces of another country, even Belarus, on the line of contact will be a step towards escalation of the conflict.

"It would be a step towards some escalation of the conflict if someone’s armed forces, even Belarus’ were deployed at the contact line," Belarusian news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"Even if we got involved in the war, it would be a way towards escalation. Because you, Anglo-Saxons, would say right away that since an allied state is now involved in the conflict, then NATO has the right to help Ukraine. Which means NATO troops would be deployed in Ukraine. Is the variant possible? It is. Putin keeps the option in mind as well. Whether he needs it or not," Lukashenko added.

On Wednesday afternoon, Belarusian President Lukashenko arrived in the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS group’s summit.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. On the same day, Russia assumed one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS.