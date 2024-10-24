State Duma passes Russia’s draft federal budget for 2025-2027 in first reading

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma has passed the draft federal budget for 2025 and the 2026-2027 planning period in the first reading.

Federal budget revenues are projected at 40.29 trillion rubles ($430 bln) in 2025, at 41 trillion rubles in 2026, and at 43 trillion rubles in 2027, according to the document.

Federal budget expenditures are expected at 41 trillion rubles in 2025, at 44 trillion rubles in 2026, and at 45 trillion rubles in 2027.

Deficit of federal budget is going to total 1.173 trillion rubles in 2025, 2.181 trillion rubles in 2026, and 2.761 trillion rubles in 2027.

Russia’s GDP is projected at 214 trillion rubles in 2025 (up by 2.5%), 230 trillion rubles in 2026 (up by 2.6%), and at 248 trillion rubles in 2027 (up by 2.8%).

Inflation is expected at 4.5% in 2025, and at 4% in 2026 and 2027.