Putin opposes 'fist law' in international affairs

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against the futility of using the so-called "fist law" in international affairs, stating that BRICS advocates a return to the principles of international law.

"The right of the strong, often referred to as fist law, when applied in economics, trade, or politics, provokes an entirely appropriate reaction, this fist law is strengthened instead of promoting international law," Putin said at a BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

"The goal of BRICS is to enhance the significance of international law. This is what we are pursuing together with all our partners," the Russian leader emphasized.