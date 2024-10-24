Putin proposes discussing idea of creating BRICS own economic platform

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the idea of creating BRICS’ own platform that would help to unlock the potential of the growing economies of the association’s member states.

"It is obvious that the next wave of global economic growth is being born in the countries of the global majority. Therefore, the time has come to discuss the idea of creating our own platform to unlock the potential of our growing economies," the head of state said during an Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting in Kazan.

According to the Russian leader, the goal of this platform is to increase investment flows to the BRICS countries, the Global South and East, and to focus on investing in large infrastructure and technology projects in those countries.

"It is important to build alternative, reliable and free from any dictate multilateral financial mechanisms for production, logistics chains, establish an exchange of technologies and advanced knowledge, develop and increase the capacity of new international transport corridors," Putin added.

He also invited all interested countries to cooperate on such projects as the North-South international transport corridor and the Northern Sea Route.