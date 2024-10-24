Russia-DPRK strategic partnership agreement to mitigate Western threats — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have reached a qualitatively new level and the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries is designed to mitigate the growing threats from the West, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a plenary session of the State Duma, which considered the ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"These relations have reached a qualitatively new level in accordance with the agreements achieved following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and DPRK Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un," the high-ranking diplomat said.

"Updating the legal framework and bringing it in line with the current requirements is a legitimate measure designed to curb the growing regional threats from the collective West, led by the United States, which is systematically pursuing a policy of maintaining its hegemony, forming closed military-political alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, building up its military presence there, and deploying its strategic offensive systems, including those with a nuclear component," Rudenko said.

He explained that the conclusion of this treaty was a reflection of Moscow and Pyongyang's rethinking of their approaches to ensuring their own security against the background of alarming military and political trends in the regional and global dimension.