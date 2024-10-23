Ukrainian crisis not central issue for BRICS, Kremlin Spokesman says

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis is an important issue of the Russian agenda, but it is far from being the central issue for the BRICS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question of why the Kazan Summit declaration paid little attention to the Ukrainian issue.

"Because it is not the central issue for the BRICS. Not at all. Yes, this is an important issue of the Russian agenda, but it is far from being the central issue for the BRICS. And it was reflected exactly as much as it is supposed to be on the BRICS agenda," he said in his commentary for the Mayak radio station.