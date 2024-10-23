Russia wants to know details of UN plan for Syria’s early recovery — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 24. /TASS/. Russia wants to know details of an early recovery plan for Syria, which is being developed by the United Nations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"By the way, we know that UN structures are currently working on an early recovery plan for Syria. We want to know details of this plan. I think that Damascus wants the same as well," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow insists that "item one of this plan be the rejection of any politically-motivated conditions for launching development projects in this country."

"Anyway, regardless of whether the UN leadership has the courage enough to do what in must in respect of Syria and refrain from politicization of humanitarian efforts in support for its population, we are convinced that humanitarian structure simply must demonstrate solidarity and help Syria’s authorities receive refugees and provide them with food, medical services, and housing," Nebenzya added.