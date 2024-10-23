Supplies of UAVs for special op to be tripled by end of 2024 — official

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Rostec plans to triple its supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by the end of 2024, the head of the state corporation, Sergey Chemezov, said at a Federation Council meeting.

"Methods of warfare have significantly changed due to the widespread use of drones. Two or three years ago, drones were seen as toys; now they are a serious and dangerous weapon," said Sergey Chemezov. "One of our holdings alone produced four times more drones in 2023 than in 2022. By the end of 2024, we expect deliveries to triple.

"In just five months, we have launched mass production of Supercam drones, which have proven their effectiveness, so the military is eagerly awaiting them," Chemezov said.