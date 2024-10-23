Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting to address fighting terrorism, poverty — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting in Kazan, Russia will address the fight against terrorism, cross-border crime and poverty and discuss peaceful settlement of conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a reception in honor of BRICS Summit participants.

"Tomorrow, together with all of you, we will hold a meeting in the Outreach/BRICS Plus format. This extended format, which has built up a good track record, provides an opportunity for a direct and open dialogue between members of the group and our sincere friends," he said.

According to the president, participants will convene to consider issues of concern to the world community.

"This includes sustainable development, poverty eradication, peaceful settlement of conflicts, combating terrorism and cross-border crime, adaptation to climate change, stability of supply chains, exchange of technology and knowledge in the broadest sense of the word. These are issues that directly affect the lives of people in our countries, and therefore require collective action," Putin said.