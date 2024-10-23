Russia increases gas output by 10.3% in 9 months to 420 bln cubic meters

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia increased natural gas production in January - September 2024 by 10.3% year-on-year to 420 bln cubic meters, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In September, gas production amounted to 43 bln cubic meters, which is 2.8% less than in August and 7.1% more than in September last year.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in January-September 2024 was 25.3 mln tons, up 7.1% from the same period in 2023. In September, LNG production was 2.9 mln tons, up 5.8% from September 2023 and up 0.9% from August 2024.