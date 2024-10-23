BRICS countries against policies of sanctions aimed at limiting development — declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS member states strongly oppose and condemn the practice of unilateral politically motivated sanctions that undermine the development of other countries, according to the Kazan Declaration adopted at the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday.

"We condemn the attempts to subject development to discriminatory politically motivated practices, including but not limited to unilateral coercive measures that are incompatible with the principles of the UN Charter, explicit or implied political conditionality of development assistance, activities, aiming at compromising the multiplicity of international development assistance providers," the document reads.

"We are deeply concerned about the disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the world economy, international trade, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals," the declaration reads.

The Kazan Declaration is titled "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security" and the document is 43 pages long containing 134 provisions.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. On the same day, Russia assumed one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS.