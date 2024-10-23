Russia, Iran united by desire to form multipolar world order — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are united in their aspiration to form a fair multipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"In general, I would like to emphasize that the approaches of Russia and Iran to the global agenda are close or fully coincide. We are united by the desire to form a fair multipolar world order, to comply with international norms, to preserve the central role of the UN," the Russian president said.

Putin asked to pass along his greetings and best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We very much appreciate his attentive and constructive attitude to the development of Russian-Iranian ties," Putin said.