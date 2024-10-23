BRICS investment program suggested by Putin will not be SWIFT alternative — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A BRICS investment platform proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be an alternative to SWIFT, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta news outlet.

"It will promote the investing activity in countries with the growing economy, with the use of electronic instruments," Peskov said. "But all that is in no way offered as an alternative to SWIFT and something else," he added.

Putin proposed earlier at the BRICS Summit to create a new investment platform to support national economies and countries of the Global South and East.