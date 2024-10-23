Britain uses grain corridor agenda to cover up arms supplies to Ukraine — Russian embassy

LONDON, October 23. /TASS/. Britain has been using the grain corridor protection agenda as a cover-up for supplies to the Ukrainian military via the Black Sea, the Russian embassy in London has said in a statement, obtained by TASS.

"The British authorities have come up with yet another anti-Russian gimmick. They argue that our strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships that have entered them are being stepped up, which allegedly delays the delivery of foods to the population of Palestine and grain supplies to countries of the global South. In general, this is an act of self-disclosure. Speculations over this issue, in fact, confirm the involvement of Western countries in the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian military along the Black Sea route by dry cargo ships belonging to third countries," the Russian embassy said.

"This is indirectly recognized by the British themselves, who are well acquainted with the relevant video footage of the Russian Defense Ministry. Against this background, the announcement of more expenditures by London and its partners for providing the Ukrainians with crewless boats and radars only proves that these military means are designed not at all to protect the so-called grain corridor, but to cover up the delivery of weapons to the Ukrainian military by sea, thus prolonging the agony of the Kiev regime," the Russian embassy said.