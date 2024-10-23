Coordinating declaration always requires common effort — Kremlin spokesman

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The coordination of the BRICS Kazan Declaration was preceded by "common efforts" from experts of the member countries, which also applies to the clause regarding the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether it was difficult to harmonize the countries' positions on Ukraine.

"Harmonization is always a collective effort; it was the same this time. The creation of the text is the work of experts," Peskov said. "Among other things," he clarified, this also pertains to the clause on Ukraine.

When asked which provisions were the most challenging to agree upon during the preparation of the Kazan Declaration, Peskov pointed out that these included "issues related to economic interaction, as well as the criteria for countries that will qualify as [BRICS] partners." "There were intensive discussions on these matters," the presidential spokesman emphasized. He did not specify which countries might receive BRICS partner status. "This will be announced," Peskov stated.