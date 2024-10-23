Ethiopia ready to ramp up security cooperation with Russia — PM

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Ethiopia sees several potential areas for increasing cooperation with Russia, including security, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is a good time for all of us to see with our own eyes how much Russia is doing in the economic realm. We see some areas where we can continue to work in the event of ongoing cooperation. We can build up our ties in areas including security," he said.

The prime minister thanked Putin for the excellent organization of the summit.

"Mr. President, let me express my gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality that was extended to me and my delegation. I also want to congratulate you on the success of such a well-organized summit. We are happy with our stay. We enjoy every second of our stay in this beautiful city. We thank you for the excellent level of organization," he said.

Abiy Ahmed also praised Russia’s ability to maintain economic stability in the face of sanctions as exemplary.

"Let me also note that your country has maintained good economic performance in these challenging times. We realize that it is difficult, but under your leadership, the country has managed to uphold economic stability, which is an example for most of us," he said.