BRICS members to share intellectual property protection experience — declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries agree to exchange the cutting-edge experience in the share of intellectual property (IP) for protection of rights and use of it for commercial purposes.

"We welcome the cooperation of the BRICS Intellectual Property (IP) Offices and exchange of best practices and experience in the IP field, in particular on advanced technological issues, aimed at supporting rightholders," the member-states said in the Kazan Declaration of the 16th BRICS Summit.

"Recognising the importance of data, statistics and information for effective decision-making, we express our support to enhance the statistical cooperation within BRICS, including the annual release of the BRICS Joint Statistical Publication and the BRICS Joint Statistical Publication Snapshot, as well as exchange in best practices in the areas of official statistics in the member countries of BRICS," the declaration reads.