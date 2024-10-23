Belarusian, Russian Defense Ministries enact bilateral cooperation plan

MINSK, October 23. /TASS/. The defense ministries of Russia and Belarus have enacted a plan for bilateral cooperation, which includes more than 160 events, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported following the joint ministry board session.

"Today, we have enacted a new plan for bilateral cooperation, which includes over 160 joint events. The board members discussed military-technical cooperation and the execution of the Union State programs," Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said. "Furthermore, a plan for the Zapad 2025 joint military drills of Belarusian and Russian forces has been agreed upon," the minister added.

He emphasized that the positions of the defense ministries of Belarus and Russia align in every area. "I would like to stress the full mutual understanding, alignment of positions, and unity of opinions on all issues under discussion," the Belarusian defense minister said. Khrenin noted that the board reached an agreement on several relevant issues. The core ones were: the fight against attempts to reframe the history of the Great Patriotic War, the combat readiness level of the regional battlegroup, and the organization of joint events for operational and combat training.

According to the defense minister, "the prospects for the development of Russia-Belarus military cooperation have been clearly defined." "There is no doubt that the effective implementation of all planned activities will continue to successfully enhance the defense capabilities of the Union State," Khrenin said.