BRICS Games showcase Russia’s capability to host world-class tournaments — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The 2024 BRICS Games have once again demonstrated that Russia possesses all the necessary resources to organize world-class sporting competitions, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday.

"The practice of organizing large-scale BRICS Games has proven to be very effective," Putin said during his speech at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"These Games have clearly shown that Russia has the modern infrastructure and human resources required to host major international sports events," the Russian president added.

The 2024 BRICS Games (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) were held in Kazan from June 12 to 23 and featured competitions in 27 different sports. The BRICS Games are an annual multi-sport tournament organized by the country holding the rotating chair of the association.

For the first time, athletes from countries beyond the BRICS member states participated in this year’s event in Kazan. In total, athletes from over 80 countries took part in the 2024 BRICS Games this summer.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.