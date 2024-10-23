Employee of UN agency for Palestinian refugees killed by Israeli missile

CAIRO, October 24. /TASS/. An employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) died after and Israeli missile hit the agency’s truck, the United Nations said.

"We can confirm that an UNRWA vehicle has been hit in Deir Al-Balah," the UN quoted an UNRWA spokesperson as saying. "So far, we have reports one UNRWA staff member was killed."

On September 11, the agency reported that six of its employees had been killed in two Israeli airstrikes on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.