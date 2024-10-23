Global trade to be carried freely, with WTO pivotal role — declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS member-nations support an open and fair multilateral trade system with the central role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and special conditions for developing economies.

"We reaffirm our support for the rules-based, open, transparent, fair, predictable, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, consensus-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment (S&DT) for developing countries," BRICS countries said in the Kazan Declaration of the 16th BRICS Summit.

BRICS countries "reject the unilateral trade restrictive measures that are inconsistent with WTO rules," the document indicates.