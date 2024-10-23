Israeli jets demolish some buildings in Beirut’s al-Laylaki neighborhood — source

BEIRUT, October 24. /TASS/. Israeli jets carried out at least 14 missile strikes on Beirut’s southern outskirts that host Hezbollah sites, a civil defense source told TASS.

The raid razed a residential compound in the al-Laylaki neighborhood, according to the source.

"Apparently, an underground ammunition depot was destroyed, with detonations at the time of the strike," the person said. "Beirut residents were deafened by a series of powerful explosions. A giant ball of fire is rising into the sky from the site of the attack."

The Israel Defense Forces had earlier issued a warning on X to residents of some neighborhoods including al-Laylaki, advising them to leave certain danger areas.

Israeli drones took part in the air raid, targeting some other neighborhoods. A building housing an office of the pro-Iranian Arabic-language broadcaster Al Mayadeen and an apartment of one of Hezbollah leaders came under attack.

Missiles launched by one of the drones struck a building that is close to the Iranian Embassy. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and five were injured.