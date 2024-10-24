Armenian PM arrives in Kazan to take part in BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

According to a TASS correspondent, his plane landed at Kazan’s airport at about 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (4:05 a.m. GMT). The Armenian prime minister will take part in the events of the summit’s final day.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are taking part in the event.