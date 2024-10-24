China supports accession of Global South to BRICS — Xi Jinping

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities support the accession of more countries of the Global South to BRICS as full partners, China’s President Xi Jinping has said.

"Regardless of the changes in the international situation, China always keeps the Global South in mind, it takes its roots from there and it supports the accession of more countries of the Global South to BRICS as official partners," he said, speaking at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting in Kazan.

By consolidating the efforts of relevant nations, Xi said, a "human community of common destiny" should be formed.

"The Global South thrives on development. We should become a pillar for common development, actively participate in and lead the reform of the global economic governance system," he stressed.

As the Chinese leader specified, it is necessary to promote such processes "to take center stage in the international trading and economic agenda."

The 16th BRICS summit, which is the key event of Russia's chairmanship of the association, is being held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among the main items of the document are the association’s development, global issues, and regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East. The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, UAE and Ethiopia joined the group. The Kazan summit was the first in which they participated as full members.