Russia to use revenues from foreign persons’ assets in response to West’s actions

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to use revenues from assets of foreign persons as a tit-for-tat measure against actions of the West, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

"If Western countries start using revenues from frozen gold and currency reserves of the Russian Federation, we will act absolutely similarly. We have frozen funds of unfriendly companies, organizations. We keep these money also at our accounts absolutely and will use in the similar way revenues from the use of such assets, such resources; we will direct [them] for needs of the economy, for needs of regions of the Russian Federation," Siluanov said.

"I can say such decisions are already being implemented," the minister noted.

Earlier reports said that a $50 bln loan to be granted by the Group of Seven (G7) to Ukraine will be financed jointly by participants in the Group. It will be reimbursed using revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Russia would definitely respond to the theft of its assets in Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in July. Europe chose the worst way when deciding to use Russian assets to help Kiev, he added.