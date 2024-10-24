LUGANSK, October 24. /TASS/. Russian units have been reinforcing frontline positions and straightening the line of engagement near the liberated Makeyevka and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Currently, our servicemen are expanding the sector and aligning the frontline between Makeyevka and Nevskoye to enhance positions for an offensive. <…> The situation around the village of Nevskoye is developing dynamically. Our forces continue to build on their success in the direction of Terny (a village in the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS)," he said.

Marochko added that resistance near Nevskoye is "not active" because "the enemy has been demoralized." "Despite a slight increase in the number of Ukrainian armed formations near Nevskoye, with the Ukrainian command redeploying additional forces and resources there, the combat effectiveness of those formations remains very low," the expert noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Nevskoye in the LPR on October 16. Makeyevka was liberated on September 29 by Russia’s Battlegroup West.