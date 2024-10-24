Pashinyan, Aliyev instruct top diplomats to finalize peace treaty for its signing

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed the foreign ministers to finalize the peace treaty for its signing following a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Armenian government's press service reported.

"The foreign ministers were instructed to continue bilateral negotiations on the agreement 'On Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations' in order to finalize and conclude it as soon as possible," the statement said.

Pashinyan and Aliyev discussed issues related to the advancement of the bilateral peace agenda, including the peace agreement, border delimitation and other issues of mutual interest.