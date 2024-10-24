Russian Pacific Fleet corvette hits coastal target from 1,300 km range in drills

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s multipurpose corvette Gremyashchy hit a coastal target by a Kalibr cruise missile from a 1,300 km range in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crew of the Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashchy conducted missile fire by the Kalibr precision system at a coastal target from the Avacha Bay. The Kalibr missile successfully hit the target at the Kura practice range in the Kamchatka Region at the designated time," the press office said in a statement.

The missile corvette hit the coastal target from a range of about 1,300 km. The corvette launched the cruise missile in adverse weather conditions. Ships, vessels and naval aircraft of the Pacific Fleet provided security in the area closed for the time of the drills, it said.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.

The Kalibr is a family of Russian cruise missiles developed and produced by the Yekaterinburg-based Novator Design Bureau (part of the Almaz-Antey Group). Currently, the Russian Navy operates the shipborne Kalibr-NK and submarine-launched Kalibr-PL cruise missiles.