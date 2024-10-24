Russia, South Korea still can restore former relations — Russian ambassador

SEOUL, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and South Korea still can restore their former relations, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said.

He recalled that after the beginning of the special military operation, Seoul joined the West’s anti-Russian sanctions and was added to Russia’s list of unfriendly countries. "However, I am not losing hope that despite the obvious problems, we will be able to return our relations back on the track of healthy development in the future," he said in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo daily.

"In this context, our dialogue with Seoul differs from the situation in relations with Western countries, where such prospects are not seen at all. I think it is important for us to save our bilateral ties from the total collapse, like in our relations with other Western countries," the Russian diplomat said.

Moscow warned earlier that South Korea’s supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine would wreck bilateral relations. Until now, South Korea has been providing Kiev with financial and humanitarian aid, and non-lethal military goods.