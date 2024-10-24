No alternative to United Nations at this moment — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the absence of any alternative to the United Nations as a universal international organization.

During the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting, the head of state noted the work of the United Nations.

"Of course, there are many questions here, the world is changing and all structures that were established decades ago, must change in accordance with the changing world," Putin believes.

Meanwhile, he underscored: "Even considering all these questions, there is no other such universal organization in the world at this moment."