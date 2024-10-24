BRICS sign of shift in old world order — Indian top diplomat

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The BRICS association is a sign of the changes occurring in the old world order, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"BRICS is an indicator of how profoundly the old world order is changing," the minister said.

"At the same time, many of the inequalities of the past continue to persist, and in fact, they have taken on new forms and manifestations. We see this in access to development resources, modern technology, and efficiency. We must acknowledge that the benefits of globalization have been uneven," Jaishankar added.

He stated that BRICS can help drive reforms of "existing institutions and mechanisms, particularly the UN Security Council, in both the permanent and non-permanent member categories." "The same applies to multilateral development banks, whose operating procedures are as outdated as those of the UN," the Indian foreign minister said.

Jaishankar called for democratizing the global economy by establishing more manufacturing hubs, "as well as correcting the distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy of the colonial era." "The world urgently needs better transportation connectivity to improve logistics and reduce risks. This should be a collective effort for the common good, with maximum respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty," the foreign minister said.