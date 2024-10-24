BRICS Summit demonstrates that West’s plan to isolate Russia failed — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit currently underway in Kazan has shown that Brussels and Washington’s plan to isolate Russia fell through, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel.

"[Representatives from] 36 countries came to Kazan to participate in the BRICS Summit. Twenty-two delegations are represented at the highest level. Russia became a magnet. <...> Washington and Brussels’ plan to isolate Russia has failed," the Duma speaker said.

He noted that important decisions are being made at the summit while the range of its participants indicates BRICS’ clout on the global stage.

The high level of the summit is confirmed by the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who plays a key role in maintaining global peace and stability.

Volodin also pointed out that BRICS economies are rapidly and steadily developing, with their purchasing parity share in global GDP surpassing that of the G7.

Additionally, the BRICS countries are fostering interparliamentary interaction, expanding this format of cooperation. All of this shows that the countries want to live in a multipolar and fair world based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, the Russian Duma speaker concluded.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members.

During the summit, BRICS leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration that sums up the results of the meeting, including their stance on the group’s development, global issues and regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.