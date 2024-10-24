MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The situation along the entire line of contact remains complicated for the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

"The situation at the front remains difficult," the message on the General Staff's Telegram channel said.

Earlier, retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleg Starikov suggested that the Ukrainian armed forces were showing the signs of a partial collapse of the front lines. According to him, solving the problems that have emerged on the line of contact requires resources and motivated soldiers, who are in short supply in the Ukrainian army.

The Ukrainian General Staff periodically reports on the situation along the entire front line in its daily reports. On October 7, the General Staff described the situation there as tense and singled out four areas where its army found itself in the most difficult situation, which are: Krasnoarmeysk, Liman, Kupyansk, and Kurakhovo. A week later, the Ukrainian General Staff also characterized the situation at the front as challenging.