Iran waging direct war against US, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general says

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. Tehran is not engaged in a confrontation with Israel but in a direct war against the US, Major General Mojtaba Fada, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander in the Isfahan Province, said.

"Today, we are up against the United States itself. We don’t recognize the so-called Israel and we are engaged in a direct military clash with the Americans," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the general, Israel and the US seek to trigger a civil war in Lebanon. "America is using all options and resources to support this bloody regime, while the Zionists (Israel - TASS) are fighting on behalf of the Americans," the IRGC general added.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.