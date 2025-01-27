{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
More than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria since September 2024 — UN

"However, 7.4 million Syrians are still uprooted inside the country and there are more than 6 million Syrian refugees worldwide," the statement said

GENEVA, January 27. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said more than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria since September 2024, according to a statement from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Since September, more than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria, including 200,000 after the fall of the [Bashar] Assad regime. Additionally, nearly 600,000 people who were displaced inside Syria have since returned to their homes. However, 7.4 million Syrians are still uprooted inside the country and there are more than 6 million Syrian refugees worldwide," the statement said.

Syria’s armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates at the end of November. On December 8, they entered Damascus while government troops withdrew from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country.

Mohammed al-Bashir announced on December 10 that he will lead a transitional cabinet in Syria until March 2025. He had previously headed the opposition’s Salvation Government in Idlib since January 2024.

Syria
Poland pursues aggressive policies towards Belarus, prepares for intervention — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president added that "Poland is pursuing the most aggressive and destructive policies regarding Belarus"
Kremlin sees Japan’s stance on Russia as clearly unfriendly
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remark about his desire to resolve "the territorial issue" and sign a peace treaty with Russia
Israeli military says its airstrike killed Hamas commander in Tulkarem
The airstrike killed one more armed radical alongside Abu Atwi, the according to the statement
Russian military describes Velikaya Novoselka as Kiev’s last hub in south Donetsk
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov said to be leading Russian fleet in Mediterranean
The ship will be in the Mediterranean for about two months with a periodic base in Tartus, a source close to the Navy said
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Germany not the one to lecture others on freedom of speech — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova referred to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Hamas accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement
The Palestinian movement also noted that it hopes, along with mediators, "to reach a solution that would allow displaced persons to return" to the northern regions of Gaza
Trump confirms halting aid to foreign countries
Among other measures aimed at tackling inflation, Trump also listed the creation of a new US agency, Department of Government Efficiency, charged with boosting the efficiency of the US government
Two copters sent for evacuation of nationalists from Mariupol shot down — Donetsk militia
One of them crashed near Rybatskoye, Eduard Basurin informed
Key Russian official warns catastrophe awaits if Taliban fail to normalize Afghanistan
At the same time, Nikolai Patrushev noted it was difficult to precisely predict what consequences the region would face
Russia to continue supporting Cuba — Russian diplomat
"Cuba has an impeccable, model reputation as an active participant in international anti-terrorism cooperation," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss air crash near Aktau
The Russian side also expressed bewilderment about recent ant-Russian publications in the Azerbaijani media and "the disinformation campaign against the Russia House in Baku"
Russian space agency still in talks on launching two Luna-27 mission spacecraft
"The plans are the same - we are planning to launch," Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov told
Countries must be unbiased for mediating Ukraine conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Moscow reiterated its unwavering position on the unacceptability of the 'Zelensky formula' ultimatum and the 'Burgenshtok process' aimed at promoting it," the ministry reported
No requests yet from Washington for communication between Russian, US presidents — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia maintains readiness for the dialoge
Bulgarian ship suspected of damaging communication cable in the Baltic Sea
On January 24, Vezhen left Russia's port of Ust-Luga
UK sanctions Belarusian Central Election Commission chairman
The sanctioned entities are the Legmash plant in Orsh, a company called Unmanned Helicopters and radar developer ALEVKURP
Volgoneft-239 tanker being prepared for disposal after emergency
Twenty divers are working at present to measure the residual metal thickness in order to evaluate hull strength and its load-bearing capacity
One Oreshnik missile system will be enough for Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president said that the system will be deployed to Belarus as soon as it is manufactured in Russia
Russia’s cheese exports up 22% in 2024
Moreover, exports of Russian cheese to China increased seriously last year, Agroexport said
Ukrainian forces kill 15 of their own for refusing to fight in Velikaya Novoselka
The Russian defense ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army and the 40th marine brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka
Hungary received guarantees from European Commission before voting on sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Commission "made it clear that integrity of the energy infrastructure making supplies to EU member-countries is the security issue of the whole European Union"
Reports EU afraid about Trump-Putin 2.0 sign of deep-seated angst — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the Europeans were wary of any change in the political and psychological status quo they are used to
Russia hails Belarus for holding successful presidential election — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that over 44,000 domestic and 486 international observers from 52 countries had monitored the election
About 100,000 people rally against Alternative for Germany party in Berlin — Bild
The crowd also criticized Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz over his proposal to tighten immigration laws
Moscow protests to Moldovan ambassador over allegations against Russian envoy — MFA
The Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia had protested Moldova’s decision to disclose a confidential note from the Russian embassy in Chisinau, issued in response to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s note concerning gas supplies
Peace talks on Ukraine may be launched in April-May — Hurriyet
According to columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, Turkey could take on a certain mission, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could play the role of a mediator
PREVIEW: EU to discuss aid to Kiev, relations with US, new measures against Russia
The foreign ministers will discuss the use of frozen Russian assets and the 16th package of sanctions against Russia
India ready to provide any assistance for Ukrainian settlement — envoy to Russia
Vinay Kumar also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously emphasized India's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy
OSCE ODIHR loses image of independent election observer — Russian senator
"No observation mission has the right to monopolize election observation," Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said
Auchan to continue working in Russia — AFP
Auchan has 230 stores in Russia with about 30,000 people employed, it said
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president
Russia and Belarus will continue working closely together to boost their multifaceted cooperation, increase the efficiency of institutions at the Union State, the Russian leader underlined
Putin honors memory of Holocaust victims
In his address, the president stressed that Russian citizens are the descendants and successors of the generation of victors and expressed gratitude to all who remain committed to preserving historical truth and combating neo-Nazi revanchism
Russian Nobel Prize winners
Since 1904, Nobel Prizes were awarded to twenty-four Russians: two in Physiology or Medicine, twelve in Physics, one in Chemistry, two in Economic Sciences, five in Literature, and two Peace Prizes
UN chief expresses concern over US decision to suspend foreign aid
Antonio Guterres calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world
There is no loss of Russia's position in Middle East — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "Russia is a very influential player in the Middle East, and the countries of the Arab world and Turkey are aware of this"
Heroism of blockaded Leningrad will live on forever, Putin says
"These timeless qualities have always given us confidence and strength, and will endure through the ages," the Russian president emphasized
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Israeli ambassador sees relations with Russia as extremely important
According to Simona Halperin, there are issues where countries disagree and where they cooperate closely
The Netherlands plans to increase army to 100,000 troops
Today, about 4,000 to 5,000 people sign contracts to join the army annually
Captive officer says 1,700 soldiers defect from Ukrainian brigade trained in France
According to him, the soldiers lacked motivation and were fit only for limited military service
Russia’s nuclear umbrella now includes Belarus, too, Shoigu says
This implies "defending against an attack using weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with conventional weapons that poses a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity," the Russian Security Council Secretary specified
EU foreign ministers approve extension of anti-Russian sanctions
The restrictions were extended for another six months
EU allocates 30 mln euros to Moldova to buy and transport gas to Transnistria
From the moment the delivery starts, some time must pass for the system to fill up, the press service said
Russian troops seize hundreds of weapons in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donbass region
The trophies included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops
Israel's ambassador to Russia mentions two goals of special operation in Gaza Strip
Simona Halperin said she was happy at the news of the release of the first three female Israeli citizens under the cease-fire agreement on January 19
PM Pashinyan gave up on Karabakh himself, destroying Armenia now — Lukashenko
"They have now started courting the European Union. Listen, this is a very dangerous game," the Belarusian leader said
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Five killed in militant raid on Alawite village in Syria — media
Following the incident, the Hama governorate police department imposed a ban on carrying weapons in public places
Russian Finance Ministry registers seven additional bond issues
OFZ bonds of additional issues 26228 (mature in April 2030), 26235 (mature in March 2031), 26221 (mature in March 2033), 26233 (mature in July 2035), 26240 (mature in July 2036), 26230 (mature in March 2039), and 26238 (mature in May 2041) will be available at auctions of the Russian Finance Ministry
Illegal migrants must leave Russia or legalize their status until April 30 — decree
The deportation requirement will not be applied to foreigners, who want to stay on legal grounds and have met several preconditions
UN official says Congolese city of Goma becomes combat zone
"Active zones of combat have spread to all quarters of the city, all the neighborhoods of the city," he said
Still no meaningful communication with new US administration — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, no one can say what will happen in the coming weeks
Nornickel posts 2% decrease in nickel output, 3% rise in palladium production for 2024
Palladium production grew by 3% in the reporting period to 2.76 mln ounces, while platinum output added half a percent to 667,000 ounces
At least 17 killed in hostilities in Goma in eastern DR Congo
According to AFP, over 360 were wounded
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics near Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and the nearby communities liberated by Russian forces were the Ukrainian army’s most fortified area in the south Donetsk direction
Purpose of Starmer's trip to Kiev was propaganda against peace — Russian ambassador
Andrey Kelin drew attention to the fact that from the wording of the British-Ukrainian agreement and declaration it was clear that "colonial mentality characteristic of the British ruling class of the 19th century has not been eradicated to this day, and that London is driven by the idea of enslaving Ukraine"
Impasse with US resolved, Colombia announces
Colombia's top diplomat, Luis Gilberto Murillo, will travel to Washington in the next few hours to hold working meetings and exchange diplomatic notes, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Russia eliminates 7,200 Ukrainian soldiers, mercenaries on LPR borders in week — expert
Marochko added that during the abovementioned period Russian fighters also destroyed 20 tanks
Russia sees decline in people living below poverty line — Putin
The head of state also gave a positive assessment to the level of investments in St. Petersburg in 2024
Lukashenko wins presidential election with 86.82% of votes — preliminary results
In the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote
CSTO chief congratulates Lukashenko on his victory in Belarus’ presidential election
Belarus will continue playing a key role in bolstering stability across the expansive Eurasian region and furthering allied relations within the CSTO framework under Lukashenko's guidance, Imangali Tasmagambetov stressed
Russian users complain of DeepSeek chatbot failures
According to Downdetector, personal account failures, website failures and notice failures are the main complaints
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
'They could not be broken': Putin reflects on horrors of Leningrad siege
The Russian leader recalled that the blockade claimed more than one million lives
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Zelensky was 'showing off to fullest extent' at talks with Russia — Lukashenko
Ukranian side was thereby delaying the meeting with Russian mission in 2022
Moldova steps in to supply gas to energy-crippled Transnistria — Prime Minister
Dorin Recean also said that Brussels intends to adopt a program for "increasing energy sustainability" for two years, which will help Chisinau shed its energy dependence
Russia should not withdraw from UNESCO — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the most deplorable thing about UNESCO's leadership is that "they have an absolutely biased position on the Ukrainian crisis, thus flagrantly violating the UNESCO Charter, which provides for equal rights concerning the access to education for all"
Russia, India work together on the first manned space flight of Indian crew — ambassador
As Denis Alipov pointed out, "Russia has historically been one of India's most important partners in space exploration"
Ukraine cannot just remove Vladimir Zelensky from power to find peace — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the difficult situation in Ukraine may entail the loss of territories, and that drives the West to peace talks
US needs to consider Russia's interests for peace in Ukraine — expert
Endre Simo argued that Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations, including Hungary, require a sustainable peace founded on mutual security guarantees rather than a ceasefire, frozen conflict, or "buffer zones" in Ukraine
Crimea will never be ceded by Russia — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president also said that he hopes that some sort of a solution to the conflict in Ukraine will be found this year
Europe worried Trump, Putin could strike Ukraine deal bypassing EU, Kiev — media
According to the source, the US could craft a deal that proves to be disadvantageous for Kiev and the EU, binding Europe to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and be the agreement’s guarantor
Brazilian president to attend 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
It is reported that Lula da Silva thanked the Russian side for the invitation to the celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II in Europe
Russian ambassador doesn’t expect that UK will change policy toward Moscow
According to Andrey Kelin, Russia is ready to improve relations with the UK, but the ball is in London's court
Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donetsk region
According to the report, the POWs are currently safe and are receiving the necessary assistance
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Ukraine sent special terrorist unit to hold Velikaya Novosyolka — Russian officer
According to the report, the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed of deserters and wounded soldiers, had been left without support
Velikaya Novosyolka residents helped Russian forces spot Ukrainian positions, officer says
According to the report, the locals showed routes, roads, the spots that are rigged with mines
More than 300,000 Palestinians return to northern Gaza on Monday — officials
It is unclear how many Gazans plan to return
Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Moscow ready for strategic stability talks with US — Russian deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about readiness for strategic stability talks
Anti-Russian sanctions package won't touch energy sector, Hungarian foreign minister vows
The country continues to receive the bulk of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline and oil over the Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukraine loses over 360 troops in Kursk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
Five soldiers were surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
Hungary will not allow Ukraine to delay gas transit restart
"The European Commission will hold talks with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe via the Ukrainian gas pipeline network," Peter Szijjarto said
Israeli woman Arbel Yehud makes desperate plea in hostage video released by Islamic Jihad
Among other things, she called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump to guarantee the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Israel, Russia may introduce new flight route soon — ambassador in Moscow
Israel is planning to invite tour operators, airlines, and journalists "to witness how the country is returning to the tourism sector, now that the situation is gradually improving in the country," Simona Galperin said
Russia, China to unlock rich cooperation potential in 2025 — ambassador
Igor Morgulov emphasized that economic ties between Russia and China "demonstrate impressive dynamism"
Iran’s intelligence minister warns against accords with the US
Esmaeil Khatib believes the United States is likely to intensify its pressures on Iran after the inauguration of President Donald Trump
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The Russian market will remain sensitive to geopolitical news over the short term
At least 500 Ukrainian troops die in Velikaya Novoselka — commander
On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Velikaya Novoselka
Press review: Belarusian president re-elected while Denmark boosts aid to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 27th
Ukrainian intelligence chief predicts collapse, if peace talks fail to begin by summer
The daily's source said that Kirill Budanov dropped this remark "with a cold smile" on his face, which "made everyone look at each other and fall silent"
Trump could introduce 25% tariffs against Mexico, Canada on Saturday — newspaper
A high-ranking Washington representative said that the US president is not going to back down on increasing taxes on Canadian and Mexican goods
