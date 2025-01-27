More than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria since September 2024 — UN

GENEVA, January 27. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said more than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria since September 2024, according to a statement from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Since September, more than 500,000 refugees have returned to Syria, including 200,000 after the fall of the [Bashar] Assad regime. Additionally, nearly 600,000 people who were displaced inside Syria have since returned to their homes. However, 7.4 million Syrians are still uprooted inside the country and there are more than 6 million Syrian refugees worldwide," the statement said.

Syria’s armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates at the end of November. On December 8, they entered Damascus while government troops withdrew from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country.

Mohammed al-Bashir announced on December 10 that he will lead a transitional cabinet in Syria until March 2025. He had previously headed the opposition’s Salvation Government in Idlib since January 2024.