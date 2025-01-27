EU foreign ministers approve extension of anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, January 27. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of EU member-countries agreed upon the extension of anti-Russian sanctions set to expire on January 31 for six months more, a source in a delegation of one of EU countries told TASS.

"Yes, the ministers approved the extension," the source said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas confirmed this piece of information later. "Europe delivers: EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again sanctions on Russia," she wrote on the X social network.

Hungary blocked the EU decision to extend sanctions before. The country received energy security guarantees from the European Commission that were requested before voting on extension of sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said.