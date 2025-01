TEL AVIV, January 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its airstrike killed a Hamas field commander called Abu Atwi in the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

"His elimination is part of intensive counterterrorism operations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces against terrorist networks in northern Samaria (the Israeli name for a West Bank area - TASS)," the IDF said in a statement.

The airstrike killed one more armed radical alongside Abu Atwi, the according to the statement.