Trump's energy policy will not stop transition to green energy resources — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's energy policy will not stop the global trend of transition to green energy resources, Bloomberg reported citing a document from the financial corporation Citigroup.

"Clean energy is cheaper, more widely available, and more efficient," the group’s analysts say as quoted by the agency.

According to Citigroup, the energy transition is currently at a more advanced stage than during Trump's first term and green energy sources fit "smart, technologically innovative, policy-supportive, and economically viable solutions."

On January 21, Trump said that the US administration would take measures to increase hydrocarbon production in the country and abandon the development of wind energy. He added that the United States allegedly has more oil and gas than any country in the world, and called wind energy the most expensive form of energy that exists. Speaking via video link to participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23, Trump said that the United States must double its energy production to meet its needs.