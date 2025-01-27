Congo, Rwanda attack each other's positions in Goma region — media

PRETORIA, January 27. /TASS/. Regular army units of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda are bombarding each other's positions across the countries’ common border, Reuters reported on Monday.

Clashes between government-aligned militia and a rebel alliance, spearheaded by the ethnic Tutsi-led M23 militia, are taking place near Goma. Early on Monday, east Congo's largest city was entered by M23 fighters. The republic's government blames Rwanda for supporting the rebels.

Congo authorities closed the border with Rwanda near Goma on Monday morning.