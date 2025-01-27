Russia sees decline in people living below poverty line — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. The number of people living in poverty has decreased across the whole of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov.

The number of people living below the poverty line in St. Petersburg dropped by a third, Beglov reported to the head of state.

"[It] declined across the country as a whole. This indicator, fundamentally, is quite satisfactory. It is also good we saw this in St. Pete," the president replied.

The head of state also gave a positive assessment to the level of investments in the city in 2024. "Investments are also decent - 1.2 trillion [rubles] ($12.3 bln)," Putin said.