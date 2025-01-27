MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Residents of Velikaya Novosyolka in the south of the Donetsk People's Republic helped Russian fighters detect Ukrainian positions and firing points, commander of an assault company of a Marines battalion at the battlegroup East told TASS.

"Of course, they were waiting [for Russian forces]. When meeting with local residents, boys from the assault unit shared water and food with them. Also the locals showed the main strongpoints of the enemy. Where they are and how many. They also showed routes, roads, the spots that are rigged with mines. The locals helped the boys in every possible way <...> to move forward," said the commander known under the call sign Ryazan.

What also came to the aid was maps found at former enemy positions, as they showed the locations of Ukrainian units and drone operation points.

On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that as a result of active offensive operations, units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Brigade of the battlegroup East liberated the village of Velikaya Novosyolka.