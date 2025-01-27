Europe worried Trump, Putin could strike Ukraine deal bypassing EU, Kiev — media

MADRID, January 27. /TASS/. The European Union is afraid that US President Donald Trump may potentially agree on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine directly with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, without any input from it or Kiev, Spain’s El Pais said.

According to the newspaper, after Trump’s return to the White House, leaders in Europe have been growing increasingly afraid that he could strike a deal with the Russian leader and relegate Ukraine and the European Union to the background. Apart from that, Brussels fears that the EU will be forced to serve as the sole guarantor of the future agreement.

The US could craft a deal that proves to be disadvantageous for Kiev and the EU, binding Europe to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and be the agreement’s guarantor, according the newspaper’s source. "Such a plan would be catastrophic for Europe’s security, not to mention that it would be a colossal geopolitical failure," the source was quoted as saying.

Discussions about future negotiations and potential security guarantees are reportedly gaining momentum among EU leadership circles, El Pais reports.. According to a diplomatic source, Brussels wants the United States to be involved in this process.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Trump had assigned his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the task of ending the Ukraine conflict in 100 days. According to the newspaper, "dealmaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be far more difficult than Trump promised on the campaign trail, when he said he would end the conflict before he took office." On January 21, Trump claimed that the US could bring its weapons supplies to Ukraine to a complete stop, and also declared he was ready to meet with the Russian president "at any time." At the same time, the US leader stated that the US may tighten sanctions on Russia if it refused to engage in peace talks.

As Putin noted earlier, Moscow is open to a dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, the most important thing being to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He reiterated that Russia had taken note of statements by Trump himself and his team about the wish to restore contacts, as well as the need to do everything to prevent a third world war.