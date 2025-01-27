Russia hails Belarus for holding successful presidential election — MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow congratulates Belarus on a successful presidential election and reiterates its respect for the sovereign will of the country’s people, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow welcomes the success of the election held in Belarus on January 26, where, according to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko secured a landslide victory, gaining nearly 87% of the vote, with voter turnout reaching 81.5%. Russia respects the sovereign will of the fraternal people of Belarus," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that over 44,000 domestic and 486 international observers from 52 countries had monitored the election. "A total of 331 foreign journalists from 23 countries covered the event. A number of international organizations sent their observer missions to the country, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. Almost all observers praised the election, describing it as free and open, and saying that the vote had been held in compliance with national and international laws," the statement adds.

West’s double standards

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow condemned baseless and biased statements by officials from the European Union, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR) and certain Western counties, who sought to paint the election as "rigged" and "illegitimate."

Russia "agrees with the Belarusian Central Election Commission, which emphasizes that those who did not take part in organizing and monitoring the election cannot be taken seriously." "The OSCE ODIHR was invited but ignored the invitation," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "This is contrary not only to professional ethics but to common sense as well," the statement notes. "This kind of hogwash is just the latest manifestation of double standards and attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state, aimed at creating instability in the country," the ministry added.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry is firmly determined to continue friendly cooperation with its Belarusian colleagues, maintaining mutual support and close coordination on the international stage based on the 2024-26 Program of Coordinated Foreign Policy Actions of the parties to the Union State Foundation Treaty," the ministry concluded.