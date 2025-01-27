LUGANSK, January 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen eliminated over 7,200 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries who tried to infiltrate the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic last week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Analysis of the special military operation course on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic for the past week. On January 18-24, 2025, <...> Russia’s battlegroups North, South and West eliminated more than 7,240 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries, which is 60 more than in the previous reporting period. The battlegroup West eliminated the most enemy troops. The battlegroup North also contributed to the Ukrainian manpower losses. Geographically, the most militants were liquidated in the Kharkov Region," he said.

Marochko added that during the abovementioned period Russian fighters also destroyed 20 tanks, which is 14 more than in the week of January 11-17, one hundred field artillery guns, six electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 21 field ammunition depots, as well as over 300 different enemy combat vehicles.