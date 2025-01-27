At least 17 killed in hostilities in Goma in eastern DR Congo

PRETORIA, January 27. /TASS/. At least 17 people were killed and 367 more received wounds in the city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the clashes between the Congolese army and rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23), AFP reported, citing data from city hospitals.

"Surgeons are working round the clock to cope with the flow of the wounded, since hostilities continues," a source told the agency. Medics call on people to donate blood to save those wounded.

Official data on the casualties are not available.

The city of Goma with a population of two million is the capital of the North Kivu province.