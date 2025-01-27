Trump could introduce 25% tariffs against Mexico, Canada on Saturday — newspaper

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump could introduce a 25% duty on goods from Mexico and Canada as early as on February 1, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports citing a senior official in the Washington administration.

According to a high-ranking Washington representative, Trump thinks that the duties will put him in better bargaining position to get the two countries to acquiesce to his demands. The US president is not going to back down on increasing taxes on Canadian and Mexican goods, the official said. Some close to Trump say that he does not feel that Canada and Mexico are taking his threats seriously, so he wants to hit them with the duties to get their leaders to sit down with him and address his concerns.

Mexico is prioritizing the immigration issue, but at this point, it’s not enough, so plans for the tax hike are still on, the US official said. Meanwhile, he did not specify what exactly Trump wanted Mexico City and Ottawa to do to get him to change his mind.