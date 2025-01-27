Russia's digital financial assets market grows more than 4 times in 2024

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian digital financial assets market exceeded 150 bln rubles ($15.4 mln) by the end of 2024, growing more than 4 times, according to a report from ACRA agency.

According to the agency's estimates, digital financial instruments have great development potential, taking into account the features of hybrid digital financial assets and the prospects for using these instruments in international settlements.